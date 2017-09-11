From its early days of jaw-breaking destruction in the Caribbean to its rampage through Florida, there has never been a storm like Hurricane Irma. Colorado State University meteorologist Phil Klotzbach, who specializes in Atlantic basin hurricanes, has been tracking the storm and compiling a list of the most notable records Irma has broken so far. Here are some of the highlights (lowlights?) of the storm's awe-inspiring trek.



With 185 mph maximum wind speeds in its lifetime, Irma is the strongest storm on record to exist in the Atlantic Ocean outside of the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico.

No storm in recorded history has sustained winds of 185 mph for as long as Irma: a record-breaking 37 hours. The previous record was 24 hours, during Super Typhoon Haiyan in the northwest Pacific in 2013.

Irma is tied with the 1932 hurricane in Cuba as the longest time (3.25 days) spent as a Category 5 hurricane. With waves and storm surges reportedly reaching 30 feet, the Cuba hurricane killed more than 2,200 people and was one of the deadliest and most intense storms in Cuban history, reports the Miami Herald.

Irma wasn't alone this season. Hurricane Harvey hit Texas and Louisiana only days earlier and then Jose was close on Irma's heels. With hurricanes Irma and Jose, it’s the first time on record that there were two hurricanes with winds of at least 150 miles per hour in the Atlantic at the same time.

Irma generated the second most Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE) — a measurement combining strength and duration — in the satellite era. Irma has 66.3 ACE units so far, trailing only Hurricane Ivan, which had 70.4 in 2004. Irma has generated about as much energy as a total normal Atlantic hurricane season.

Some people hunkered down to try and ride out the storm, but other heeded mandatory and suggested evacuation orders. Irma prompted the largest evacuation from the Bahamas with an estimated 5,000 people leaving, and could be the largest evacuation in U.S. history as some 6.5 million people were told to evacuate their homes in Florida alone.

Barometric pressure is another way storms are measured; the lower the pressure, the stronger the storm tends to be. Scientists measure a storm's barometric pressure using millibars. Irma had 914 millibars, making it the lowest pressure of an Atlantic hurricane outside of the western Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico on record.

As of Sunday, Sept. 10, Irma had been a hurricane for 11 days, becoming the longest-lived Atlantic hurricane since Ivan, which was a hurricane for 10 days in 2004.