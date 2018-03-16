The SKYGLOW Project filmmakers Gavin Heffernan and Harun Mehmedinović are at it again, continuing their time-lapse films of the Grand Canyon, this time from river level. In "Colorado Requiem," Mehmedinović captures the ebbs and flows of monsoon season over the Colorado River.

You may be thinking, "Wait. Monsoons? In Arizona?" That's an understandable question, but weather is relative. The Grand Canyon only gets about 8 inches of rain a year, according to rafting company Grand Canyon Whitewater, so thunderstorms that drop 2 or 3 inches are sort of like monsoons in that they can result in flash floods or water accumulation.

Perhaps because of their rarity, or because of the stunning landscape in which they occur, thunderstorms along this section of the Colorado River are beautiful. Grand Canyon Whitewater, which provided SKYGLOW with rafting support for "Colorado Serenade," writes that "rafters on the Colorado River will see lots of waterfalls (pour-overs from the rain runoff) and features that aren't often there" when rafters typically go down the river.

Monsoon season in this area lasts for about a month, from mid-July to mid-August, and there's plenty of lightning to be seen. Indeed, the National Park Service estimates that lightning strikes within Grand Canyon National Park an average of 26,073 times per year.

But just because there are storm clouds doesn't mean there aren't plenty of stunning views of the heavens. Mehmedinović's cameras capture (and speed up) the movements of clouds and stars to create a beautiful experience.