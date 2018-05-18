Kilauea volcano on the island of Hawaii (Big Island) erupted on May 3, 2018, following several days of increased seismic activity. The eruption sent columns of ash plume and smoke into the sky that were visible from space and forced thousands of residents in surrounding neighborhoods to evacuate.
Kilauea is one of five volcanoes on Big Island and has been continuously erupting since 1983. Since the eruption weeks ago, there have been more than 1,300 earthquakes and 20 fissures — destroying dozens of homes and closing off entire sections of the island.
A second eruption more powerful than the first occurred on May 17 and sent ash 30,000 feet into the air, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The island is currently under a "red alert" aviation advisory, a warning to pilots of the danger of flying close to the toxic sulfur dioxide plumes.
Whether looking at the smoke and lava from the sky or the ground, it's apparent from these images that the volcano has left a wide path of destruction. It shows no signs of slowing down.
Lava erupts from a fissure and rises above the treetops on May 17 in Kapoho, on Hawaii's Big Island.
(Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Lava illuminates volcanic gases from the Kilauea volcano at fissure 13.
(Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Smoke and volcanic gases rise as lava cools in the Leilani Estates neighborhood.
(Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Lava is seen spewing from a fissure on May 4, a day after the volcano's initial eruption.
(Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)
Lava from a fissure slowly advances near Pahoa, Hawaii.
(Photo: U.S. Geological Survey/Getty Images)
Resident Stacy Welch stares at lava next to a destroyed home located only 250 feet from her house, which remains standing.
(Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images)
The lava lake at the summit of Kilauea started to drop after the May 6 eruption. If it drops to the groundwater level, the danger of steam-driven explosions increases exponentially, says the USGS.
(Photo: U.S. Geological Survey/Getty Images)
Lava flows at a new fissure as a local resident walks nearby.
(Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Stars shine above as a plume rises from Halemaumau crater, illuminated by glow from the crater's lava lake.
(Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images)
U.S. Army National Guard 1st Lt. Aaron Hew Len takes measurements of sulfur dioxide gas at a volcanic fissure.
(Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Cracks extend across Highway 130 in Puna, Hawaii. Parts of the highway have been closed. Officials think they are caused by the fissures.
(Photo: U.S. Geological Survey/Getty Images)