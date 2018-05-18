Kilauea volcano on the island of Hawaii (Big Island) erupted on May 3, 2018, following several days of increased seismic activity. The eruption sent columns of ash plume and smoke into the sky that were visible from space and forced thousands of residents in surrounding neighborhoods to evacuate.

Kilauea is one of five volcanoes on Big Island and has been continuously erupting since 1983. Since the eruption weeks ago, there have been more than 1,300 earthquakes and 20 fissures — destroying dozens of homes and closing off entire sections of the island.

A second eruption more powerful than the first occurred on May 17 and sent ash 30,000 feet into the air, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The island is currently under a "red alert" aviation advisory, a warning to pilots of the danger of flying close to the toxic sulfur dioxide plumes.

Whether looking at the smoke and lava from the sky or the ground, it's apparent from these images that the volcano has left a wide path of destruction. It shows no signs of slowing down.