Canada is in the grip of #HypoThermageddon while the East Coast of the U.S. is grappling with a "cyclone bomb" that has dropped temperatures and dropped lots and lots of snow on New York City, Boston and even Washington, D.C. Not helping matters has been an Arctic cold outbreak; it's made for long stretches of bone-chilling weather in the Midwest.

Read on to find out how people and nature are dealing with this winter weather — or not.

Polar bear plunges cancelled It's so cold that even people who have no problem rushing into freezing cold bodies of water are like, "Hmmm, maybe we'll wait for things to warm up just a bit?" Plunges scheduled in Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Ohio and Rhode Island were cancelled or postponed due to concerns over plungers' safety or, well, frozen lakes making it really difficult to actually jump in. These events are often associated with charitable efforts, including raising money for food banks, Special Olympics and fighting climate change.

Even penguins are staying indoors We may think penguins are able to survive Antarctic temperatures, but the penguins of Canada's Calgary Zoo are being kept indoors for their safety. Temperatures in Calgary were dipping minus 13 degrees Fahrenheit, so zoo keepers opted to limit how often the penguins were out in the cold. A zoo curator noted that while the penguins could probably handle the cold, they aren't wild penguins, so they're not used to these temperatures.

Florida critters not happy with the cold The scene at my backyard swimming pool this 40-degree South Florida morning: A frozen iguana. pic.twitter.com/SufdQI0QBx — Frank Cerabino (@FranklyFlorida) January 4, 2018 Sunny and warm Florida hasn't been able to escape the winter weather. Even Miami is experiencing temperatures below 40 F. Snow and freeze warnings have sent Floridians scrambling for more layers of clothing, and they're not the only ones who have been caught off guard by the chill. Iguanas are dropping out of trees as their bodies slow down in response to the cold, and it becomes too cold for them to move. (They're cold-blooded critters, after all.) The iguanas are eventually able to warm up and move again, so officials are advising the public not to touch or move the iguanas. Sea turtles are similarly stunned by the cold, literally. Cold water is causing the sea turtles to wash up on shores, their bodies in a state of shut down in an attempt to survive. "They don't even breathe, just once every half hour to an hour," Lynne Byrd, the rehabilitation and medical coordinator for Mote Marine Lab, told the Associate Press. "Just because you don’t see any signs of life, don’t think they are dead." Wildlife experts are also worried about manatees. The gentle sea creatures are flocking to canals and inlets near power stations to stay warm.

Some sharks aren't faring well Another frozen shark has been found along the Cape Cod shoreline. “It was a sharksicle,” said one conservationist. https://t.co/0qBoKSI4Ob pic.twitter.com/hGFrGQpXQE — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) December 31, 2017 Lest you think it's just cold-blooded animals in Florida suffering, there are sharks freezing to death in Cape Cod. At least four thresher sharks have washed up on the shores of Cape Cod, most of them before the bomb cyclone even arrived. These long-tailed sharks go into a state of shock due to the cold, their organs shut down and they become stranded on beaches.

It may be so cold that your soap bubbles freeze Blowing soap bubbles isn't just a fun summer activity. If the air is minus 5 degrees Fahrenheit, there's a chance soap bubbles will freeze, if they don't just pop first. Naturally, this is a very cold activity, but the results will be stunning to to view. These floating winter wonderlands will sport crystalline features on their surfaces.

Need more proof? And if nothing else proves to you that it’s crazy cold outside, then just take a look at these images:

Even New Jersey's iconic Atlantic City boardwalk is barely visible, thanks to the snow.

Snow didn't stop some commuters from heading onto Sunrise Highway, part of New York State Route 27.

Washington, D.C., got a serious taste of winter. The Senate even cancelled votes because of the weather.