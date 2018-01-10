January 10, 2018
874.5K
190.2K

MNN Galleries

14 islands threatened by climate change

By: Katherine Butler on Jan. 10, 2018, 11:44 a.m.
waves on rocks

Photo: Kārlis Dambrāns/flickr

1 of 16

Rising anxiety

Global sea levels are rising and the world’s land ice is disappearing. Sea levels have risen 6 to 8 inches in the past 100 years, and Antarctica has been losing more than 100 cubic kilometers of ice per year since 2002, according to NASA satellite data. By the year 2100, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change estimates that sea levels will rise as much as 20 inches.

While rising sea levels ultimately influence the entire planet, they pose the greatest threat to the islands currently residing at sea level. Here are some of the islands — many of them small nations — likely to face this crisis first.

This file has been updated with new information since its original publication in October 2012.

Related topics: Climate Change, MNN lists, Sea Level Rise
More MNN Earth Matters Galleries
Reindeer remain an important part of life for many Sami people. 9 wonderlands for your winter travel list
The Poas Volcano in Costa Rica, home of Laguna Caliente, has erupted 40 times since 1828. 8 lakes where a dive could be deadly
View from the SkyLine track and Mount KayKay, Wellington, New Zealand 10 of the windiest places in the world