9 of the coldest places in the world to live

Bone chilling

The weather is changing again — a good time to look at some of the insanely cold places where people actually live. The citizens of places like Verkhoyansk and Yakutsk (both in Russia) live very different lives from you or me, at least in the winter. Drivers in those cities often leave their cars idling outside in the parking lot for hours while they shop and run errands, and they're familiar with the intricacies of reheating frozen axle grease with a blow torch.

The coldest temperature ever recorded was minus 128.6 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 89.2 degrees Celsius) in at the Russian research station in Vostok, Antarctica, on July 21, 1983. While none of these towns or cities gets that cold, some get frighteningly close to it. Here are eight of the coldest places in the world to live.

This gallery was originally written in 2011 and has been updated with more recent information.

