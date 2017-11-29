The best outdoor gear for the worst of winter

Marmot Expedition Mitt

If frigid, snowy weather doesn't stop you from heading outside, whether for fun or out of necessity, you'll need plenty of gear to keep warm and help you with snow-related chores.

Let's start with these mittens. For keeping your hands toasty when clearing off the car, shoveling the walk or just enjoying a winter wonderland, the Marmot Expedition Mitt is a solid choice. Stuffed with Primaloft synthetic down, as well as waterproof and breathable, these mitts will keep your digits warm even when the thermometer dips below zero. We also like the double-combo of a wrist strap and drawcord to keep snow out, as well as the dedicated nose wipe pad. Reviewers love 'em but advise purchasing a size down from what you're used to.

While the cost of these mitts ain't cheap (prices online range from $85 to $115), a lifetime warranty and Marmot's excellent customer service make these a attractive investment for keeping your hands warm for many winters to come.