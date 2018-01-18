January 18, 2018
9 of the snowiest places on the planet

The sun sets over the snow-covered Shirakawa-go village.

(Photo: kckate16/Shutterstock)

Serious snow

When winter hits and snow threatens, we can fear having to shovel the occasional sidewalk or scrape off a windshield. But while most of us only have to worry about snow for a few months and maybe only a few inches, there are places in the world where residents know they'll be dealing with massive amounts of icy precipitation that can seem like its endless.

For example, Shirakawa-go in Japan, shown here, gets an average of about 400 inches (1,000 cm) each winter. Doesn't make your driveway look so bad now, does it?

From Japan to Canada, Alaska to France, here's a look at some of the snowiest places on Earth.

Mary Jo DiLonardo
January 18, 2018, 10:46 a.m.
