10 of the windiest places in the world

Hold on to your hat

Where is the windiest place on Earth? It depends on how you choose to quantify wind speed. Some of the places with the highest average speeds rarely experience significant gusts, for example. And those spots where winds with three-figure velocities are a common occurrence are often eclipsed when it comes to annual "highest speed" rankings by places that happen to have had a major storm that year.

Though "windy" is defined in different ways, the following places all have a reputation for strong or never-ending breezes. Let’s take a closer look at why they've earned this gusty image and the type of weather you're likely to experience if you visit.