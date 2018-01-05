9 wonderlands for your winter travel list

The weather outside is delightful

Winter is romanticized during the holidays. The lights, hats and mittens, the hope for fresh snow are all a part of the experience. Outside of the second half of December, though, people don't usually view winter as a season to celebrate. It's defined by negatives: uncomfortable cold, dangerous driving conditions and too-early sunsets.

Snowsports destinations are adept at celebrating the post-holiday cold season, but a surprising number of northerly cities in North America and overseas ignore the low temperatures and celebrate outdoors during January and February, too. Ice skating, sleigh rides, snow sculptures, ice sculptures and chilly parades are some of the happenings that define these sub-freezing events.

If you're looking for a winter wonderland experience that can fit neatly on your calendar after the holidays, these nine cities should be on your to-visit list. ...

