The Joy in Childhood Foundation, the charitable foundation supported by the Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands, today announced that it will deliver 10,000 custom-designed Starlight Brave Gowns to children’s hospitals during “Day of Joy” events taking place nationwide over the next few months. Designed as part of Starlight Children’s Foundation’s Brave Gown program, the Joy in Childhood Foundation’s Starlight Brave Gowns are designed to look like fun and colorful superhero costumes, inspired by the courage and bravery of pediatric patients everywhere. The distribution kicked off today with an event celebrating the Joy in Childhood Foundation’s first Starlight Brave Gown delivery during a “Day of Joy” at Boston Children’s Hospital.

A “Day of Joy” is a designated day when the Joy in Childhood Foundation celebrates its support to organizations, like the Starlight Children’s Foundation, that share in its mission to help provide the simple joys of childhood to sick and hungry kids through special events and activities in local communities. The Starlight Brave Gown deliveries are part of the Joy in Childhood Foundation’s $1.5 million commitment to Starlight Children’s Foundation that was announced earlier this year.

Starlight Children’s Foundation’s Brave Gown program provides kids in hospitals with high-quality, comfortable and brightly-colored gowns featuring creative designs to help them feel empowered while undergoing treatment. Created with children in mind, these revolutionary gowns bring smiles to hospitalized children’s faces by transforming drab, uncomfortable and embarrassing hospital garments into fun, comfy and colorful gowns that kids love. The gowns tie on the side, not down the back, with hospital-approved snaps on both sleeves for easy IV and chest port access.

“We’re so excited to kick off the distribution of our superhero-themed Starlight Brave Gowns to help patients in children’s hospitals nationwide really feel like the superheroes that they are every time they put on one of these gowns,” said Karen Raskopf, Co-Chair, Joy in Childhood Foundation. “We hope that these gowns bring moments of joy to kids in hospitals, even on their most difficult days.”

The Joy in Childhood Foundation made the first delivery of the new Starlight Brave Gowns in Boston at a “Day of Joy” event that featured special guest Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics. As part of the event, Jayson Tatum instructed patients of Boston Children’s Hospital how to pose, flex their muscles and fly into the air like a real superhero while wearing their new gowns. The Joy in Childhood Foundation will deliver additional Starlight Brave Gowns at hospitals in cities across the country, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Miami in the coming months.

“It’s not easy for kids to be in a hospital – and having to wear a thin and dull gown while undergoing treatment can make the experience even more uncomfortable,” said Chris Helfrich, CEO, Starlight Children’s Foundation. “That’s why we’re so grateful to have the support of the Joy in Childhood Foundation and to work together to distribute these Starlight Brave Gowns and give patients the opportunity to play the part of a superhero – which is how we all see them as each and every day.”

To learn more about the Joy in Childhood Foundation, visit http://www.dunkinbrands.com/foundation.