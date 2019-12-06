13 perfect snowflakes captured in photos

Snowflakes — those intricate, one-of-a-kind ice crystals — form when precipitation falls through varying levels of humidity and temperatures in the air. While plenty has been written about the science of snow, we're focusing on the sheer beauty of them. Here are some to study and admire, with a nod to some beautiful frost as well.

Snowflakes show their individual flair, even in a group. (Photo: Joanna Poe [CC BY-SA 2.0]/Flickr)

Frost makes the grass look like glass shards. (Photo: AJC1 [CC BY-SA 2.0]/Flickr)

Snowflakes land where they please, even in a person's hair. (Photo: Gui Seiz [CC BY-SA 2.0]/Flickr)

Snowflake crystals look so beautiful when you look at them up close. (Photo: Bobkov Evgeniy/Shutterstock)

Snowflakes photographed along the curve of an airplane's window. (Photo: ~ezs [CC BY 2.0]/Flickr)

The snow contrasts beautifully with the blue. (Photo: deldevries [CC BY-SA 2.0]/Flickr)

Frost on the window looks like art. (Photo: MerelyRachel [CC BY-ND 2.0]/Flickr)

The crystals in frost can even look like ferns. (Photo: Bachkova Natalia/Shutterstock)

Perfect, whole snowflakes rest on a plank of wood. (Photo: Doug Waldron [CC BY-SA 2.0]/Flickr)

You're supposed to catch snowflakes on your tongue, but eyelashes will do in a pinch. (Photo: blessings/Shutterstock)

A perfect, single snowflake. (Photo: Mariia Tagirova/Shutterstock)

Even piled on top of one another, individual snowflakes still find a way to stand out from the crowd. (Photo: Cristian H. Gomez/Shutterstock)

Snow doesn't always end up on the ground. Sometimes it ends on fallen leaves. (Photo: Rosmarie Voegtli [CC BY 2.0]/Flickr)

