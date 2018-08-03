What do you see in the sky in the picture above?

Danny Ferraro saw an angel as he snapped this photo on Texas Highway 105, and it was what he needed to see just then.

Ferraro had been "dealing with several different family matters," he explained to MNN, and was on his way to deal with one on July 30 when this arrangement of clouds appeared on the horizon.

"I immediately noticed the cloud formation and the brilliant rays straight ahead of us and I told [my wife], 'Wow, look at that!' We both saw the angel and felt it meant that everything will be OK."

The image captured plenty of attention on Facebook, where Ferraro shared the image. Most people replied, agreeing with Ferraro's interpretation of the clouds, though at least one person disagreed.

They didn't see an angel so much as Maria, Julie Andrews' character from "The Sound of Music," with her arms outstretched, singing about how the hills are alive with the sound of music. Still, a nun isn't too far off from an angel — even a nun like Maria.

"I don't know how many others saw it," Ferraro said, "but I'm sure it meant something special to everyone who did. It lasted for just a few moments, but I grabbed my phone and the first picture I took was spectacular. We were at the right spot at exactly the right time."