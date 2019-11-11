Arctic blast poised to shatter records this week

Millions of Americans will get an early preview of winter this week as a blast of Arctic air descends on the East Coast.

In fact, the National Weather Service predicts more than 300 cold-weather records could be tied or even shattered between now and Wednesday. In a news release, the agency blames an "Arctic intrusion" for elbowing autumn out of the seasonal picture — and plunging the country directly into freezing season.

That winter wake-up call "will likely set record low temperatures across many locations from the Plains eastward to the East Coast and down into the Deep South through Wednesday."

Freezing temperatures are even expected to reach as far south as central Texas.

"This will make it feel like in the middle of winter rather than in November for much of the eastern two-thirds of the country for the next few days," the agency notes.

Arctic air will bring snow, freezing rain, gusty winds and some of the coldest temperatures of the season to the eastern U.S. (Photo: NOAA)

Along the way, the Arctic blast is likely to set a slew of new records for unseasonable chill in several states. CNN reports that on Wednesday alone, nearly 100 records could be broken from the Deep South all the way to the Northeast, with some places experiencing temperatures that are 30 degrees below average.

Even Florida is under a freeze watch this week.

And yes, there will be snow, at least in parts of Michigan, the northern Plains and northern Rockies and Cascades, according to the National Weather Service.

As the following video shows, parts of the country are already digging their way out of snow.

But if Americans can grit their teeth through the next few days, the grass may literally be greener on the other side of that cold snap. Accuweather predicts the Arctic bluster will be followed by a gradual return to more seasonable temperatures, at least in the South.

Just as summer temperatures held on, making us wonder what happened to autumn, fall's warmer temperatures will return once the freeze has passed through, followed by much-needed rain, particularly in drought-stricken places like Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

