If Antarctica is sending us a message, it's not being subtle about it.



Hot on the heels of the trillion-ton iceberg that snapped off the Larsen C ice shelf in July, satellite images confirm another mass has split from Antarctica.

Breaking news from Pine Island Glacier, which lost 267km2 of icebergs today, after the internal crack resulted in a large calving event 1/n pic.twitter.com/sLwGTyNTfC — Stef Lhermitte (@StefLhermitte) September 23, 2017

This time, it’s a 100-square-mile splint from Pine Island Glacier, a region in West Antarctica that seems to be bearing the brunt of climate change.

While the latest iceberg to slough off into the ocean is only a fraction of the size of its predecessor, A68, there’s every sign that more will follow from the Pine Island Glacier.

A research flight snapped this image of the glaciers and mountains of West Antarctica on Oct. 29, 2014. (Photo: Michael Studinger/NASA)

Considered the fastest-melting region in the South Pole, the glacier is pushing 45 billion tons of water into the sea every year, a pace that has only sped up over the last 40 years, according to Nature Climate Change.

That means we can expect more cracks, and likely, more calving. While icebergs won’t measure up to A68, which was one of the biggest breaks on record, castaways from Pine Island Glacier may make up for that in sheer frequency.

This is the second time an iceberg has parted ways from the glacier in the last two years.

The problem is cumulative

"It isn’t the size of the bergs that are the main issue," Christopher A. Shuman, a scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, tells Gizmodo. "It is the overall progressive retreat of the ice front with calving losses in 2013, 2015, and 2017, which is pretty rapid retreat for any very large glacier, especially one this far south in Antarctica.

"With the first big loss in 2001, this is not a good sign for sure."

While the Larsen C iceberg, in all of its 2,300-square-mile glory, is still lumbering in the Southern Ocean, the latest iceberg is expected to break into smaller pieces quickly.

But its message is clear: Antarctica is undergoing profound change — and that doesn't bode well for the rest of us, as sea levels rise at an accelerated pace.

As Shuman explains to Gizmodo, glacial rifts are forming farther inland, as temperate waters flow against the base.

At the current melting rate, the entire Pine Glacier Island — which is currently anchored well below sea level — could be cast adrift within the next century.

With 68,000 square miles of ice at stake, that message would be impossible for us to ignore.