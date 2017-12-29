Hey, Ottawa, it's cold outside. And not just cold. It's "coldest capital in the world" cold outside. It's #HypoThermageddon2017 cold outside.

Over the night of Dec. 27, Ottawa's temperatures dropped to minus 29 degrees Celsius (minus 20 Fahrenheit), three degrees colder than Mongolia's capital, Ulan Bator. On average, Ulan Bator is the coldest capital in the world, according to World Atlas.

When you factor in the wind chill, the temperature in Ottawa dropped to minus 36 C (minus 32.8 F).

Speaking to CTV News Ottawa, Environment Canada Senior Climatologist David Phillips said, "I think it will be colder than last year and the year before, no question about that. I have seen it in the past, where your coldest time of the winter was in the first couple of weeks."

That's probably little comfort to those living in Ottawa, however. They've taken to Twitter with the hashtag #HypoThermageddon2017 to express their dismay with the cold.

Welcome to day 4 of #HypoThermageddon2017. This 7 day period is forecast to be the Toronto's coldest seven days in almost 40 years. #ToWx

Details: The last time Toronto had a 7-day period that stayed below -8℃ was 1979. — YYZ Weather Records (@YYZ_Weather) December 29, 2017

Some folks are still braving the temperatures, even if it's not necessarily the best idea.

Should have added a fourth layer: Frozen stiff after only 30 min. #Running #HypoThermageddon2017 pic.twitter.com/X8KZHHUgnr — Francois Nantel (@FNantel) December 29, 2017

Walk was short and crisp and now I can’t feel one toe.



Woooo #HypoThermageddon2017 — Matthew Gaudet (@MattStudies) December 28, 2017

While others are wondering why no one else is enjoying the winter wonderland.

Beautiful ski on the Ottawa River @SJAMWinterTrail. Can't understand why more people weren't out to enjoy #HypoThermageddon2017! #OwnOurOttawa pic.twitter.com/oLsFZhgLOA — Jennifer Francis (@JenFrancis261) December 28, 2017

If you're in Ottawa and you must go out in this weather, be safe. Ottawa Public Health issued a frostbite warning, and the the city has requested that the public call 311 to report anyone living outdoors so emergency sleeping spaces in homeless shelters and street outreach services can be made available.