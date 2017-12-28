There are some places in the world where people can wear flip-flops year round — but most of us don't live there.

Instead, we live in places like Erie, Pennsylvania — the new poster child for snow. You might have heard about this snowstorm of a record proportions, with a single-day record of 34 inches of snow on Christmas Day. The city received more than five feet of snow in about 60 hours.

These folks are used to snow. But not this much snow.

The rest of the country didn't get such an onslaught, but they can still appreciate these winter dilemmas. Like, when you can't drive, you just get creative with transportation.

Imagine the sense of accomplishment when you've shoveled the driveway.

When you can't stay warm and cozy inside because the dog needs to go out (and you don't want to lose him in the snow)...

If you're dealing with serious situations like these, you have our sympathies! But still, if the power is on and you're safe, a good snowfall is worth celebrating. Other parts of the country and the world have been reveling in the white stuff.

For example, how 'bout these fans??

Buffalo Bills fan bundled up watching the game in the snow A Buffalo Bills fan won't be deterred from watching a game against the Indianapolis Colts on Dec. 10, 2017, at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

It takes a lot of serious artists to create a 262-foot snow sculpture for the Vasaloppet China ski festival in Changchun, China.

Artists work on the construction site of a 262-foot snow sculpture for the Vasaloppet China ski festival in Changchun in China's northeastern Jilin province. Artists work on the construction site of a snow sculpture in China's northeastern Jilin province. (Photo: AFP/Getty Images)

What's this? A snow-dog!

Izak helps build a snowman. Izak helps build a snowman. (Photo: Izak/Facebook)

At this farmers market, everything comes with an extra helping of snow and ice.

Snow-covered carrots are for sale at a farmers market in New York in mid-December. Snow-covered carrots are for sale at a farmers market in New York in mid-December. (Photo: Don Emmert/AFP/Getty Images)

When Atlanta had a surprise, serious snowfall in early December, lots of people wanted to build a snowman.

Annelise Stone and her dad, John, build a 12-foot-high snowman in Milton, Georgia, after getting at least 9 inches of snow in early December. Annelise Stone and her dad, John, build a 12-foot-high snowman in Milton, Georgia, after getting at least 9 inches of snow. (Photo: Erika Stone)

Sometimes the snow makes finding food more of a chore — but finding the cardinals is certainly easier.

A cardinal navigates the snow in a rare Atlanta snowfall. A cardinal navigates the snow looking for something to eat. (Photo: Alan Sandercock/flickr)

Everyone dresses for the weather when the temperatures plummet ... even the penguins.

penguins dress up for Christmas in China A penguin is dressed up for the holidays at Harbin Polarland in Harbin, China. (Photo: Tao Zhang/Getty Images)

At least the snow didn't totally cover the logo.

A snow-covered Rolls Royce sits at a dealership in Connecticut the morning after the season's first snowstorm. A snow-covered Rolls Royce sits at a dealership in Connecticut the morning after the season's first snowstorm. (Photo: Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)

So, how many days until spring?

