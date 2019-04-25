We've learned over the past few years that global sea levels are rising at a rapid pace as global warming melts Earth's ice.

The consequence of this much ice melting so quickly is demonstrated in the video above from Business Insider. The eye-opening animation shows major cities all over the globe disappearing into the ocean.

The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and NASA warned a couple of years ago that many impacts of climate change are already irreversible and that sea levels will rise at least 90 centimeters in the coming decades.

The video shows coastal U.S. cities like New York, Houston, New Orleans, Miami, San Diego, San Francisco and many more all covered in water. Many more international cities would face the same fate.

It's a terrifying look at what the future could hold, but hopefully projections like this one can lead to a unified effort across the globe to combat it. If not, there's going to be a lot of moving going on.

What would Earth look like if all the ice melted?

See what would happen to Earth if ice continues to melt at the current rate, pushing sea level rise along with it.