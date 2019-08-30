Florida braces for Hurricane Dorian

Hurricane Dorian is expected to become a category 3 or 4 hurricane by the time it makes landfall on Labor Day, and preparations are well underway in Florida and the Georgia coast.

The video above from the International Space Station shows just how large this storm is now, with two more days for it strengthen in the ocean.

The National Hurricane Center's (NHC) most recent public advisory calls Hurricane Dorian "extremely dangerous," saying it "poses a significant threat to Florida and the northwestern Bahamas."

As of now, Dorian has sustained winds of 115 mph, but it could reach up to 130 mph over the next couple of days. The NHC says some of the biggest concerns are storm surge and flash floods.

Florida declared a state-wide emergency earlier in the week, which President Trump approved on Friday. This matters because it allows additional federal and state resources to be used in preparation for and in response to the storm.

In the video above, you can see just how powerful Dorian was as it passed through St. Thomas, bringing significant wind and rain damage to the island.

In 2018, Hurricane Michael made landfall as a Category 5 hurricane in Florida. If Dorian stays on track, this storm and Michael would be considered two of the strongest recorded storms to make landfall.

The latest forecast predict that Dorian will make landfall first near West Palm Beach, but that could change over the next couple of days.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding press conferences multiple times a day leading up to the storm. He says local officials are working on evacuation plans and that highway shoulders will be open for traffic.

The state has secured 2 million meals, 1 million gallons of water and has asked for 2 million gallons more from federal agencies in preparation to help those displaced by the storm.

Over 2,000 National Guard members will be mobilized in the state by the end of Friday, with that number expected to double over the weekend.

Current forecast models predict that Dorian will make a sharp northern turn towards central Florida shortly after breaching the coast, potentially expanding the area affected.

Residents are stocking up on food, water, and gas, while boarding up their homes and businesses.

The University of Florida and many other colleges and schools across the state are closing their campuses and canceling classes for Tuesday.

