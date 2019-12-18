Photographer Richard G Moore decided that if he was going to endure minus 2 degree temperatures in Great Falls, Montana, he was going to capture some great photos and videos in the process.

The result is the enchanting video above that has gone viral across social media.

Moore recorded a gorgeous time-lapse video showing how a bubble reacts to freezing temperatures.

The wondrous art of Mother Nature combined with his photography unveiled how the bubble morphed into something resembling a snow globe.

Circles of frost develop across the inner-surface of the bubble and eventually meet to form a crystal-like sphere.

It's a spectacular glimpse at the science behind winter weather and the chemical reactions going on inside of the bubble.

Ben Bolton looks at everything through a video lens.

Watch water bubbles become snow globes

A photographer in Montana filmed bubbles freezing in winter weather, and they resemble snow globes.