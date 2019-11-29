Sinking temperatures jumpstart winter transformation of Yellowstone waterfall

As we approach the coldest months of the year, some of nature's most beautiful locations somehow find a way to become more spectacular.

One of those instances is when large waterfalls freeze and leave long waves of icicles bellowing down to the frozen lake below.

That's starting to happen at Osprey Falls at Yellowstone National Park as you can see in the video above.

It's an interesting view as it's not completely frozen yet, but it's well on its way.

Temperatures dropped to 17 degrees Fahrenheit this week when the video was recorded. The forecast predicts temperatures will continue to drop, reaching minus 1 degree Fahrenheit this weekend, meaning nature's beautiful seasonal transformation will be complete sooner than we think.

