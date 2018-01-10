Home security cams are supposed to protect you from various things, but apparently embarrassment isn't one of them.

This gentleman heads to his car on an icy morning and — whoops! — stepped on a patch ice. Sadly, he discovers that the entire driveway is just a sheet of black ice and goes slipping and sliding down to the street.

Still, the man never falls, and in a display of grace under pressure, he's able to steer himself toward the lawn as opposed to sliding into the street, where passing cars might've made this embarrassing, but still a little funny, incident not so humorous.

Still, the man is able to stick the landing, such as it is. We only wish we had video of the man trying to get back up his driveway.