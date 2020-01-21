Massive U.S. snowstorm births a 'snow dragon' in Maine

When nearly 100 million people are under winter weather alerts across the United States, a few are bound to get creative.

Building a snowman is one option, but one group of snow lovers in Maine took their creation to the next level.

Meet "snow dragon."

The massive, frosty beast is beautiful in its own right, but it also gleams in the night with smoke and fire emitting from its nostrils.

The pyro effects are courtesy of well-placed lights and fireworks.

This cold creation came from Alice Bean Andrenyak and two of her friends. Andrenyak is a Master Maine Guide who leads personalized tours of the outdoors.

Leave it to a nature expert to make the best of freezing temperatures.

