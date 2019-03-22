The "cyclone bomb" of snow and rain that swept across the Midwest this week has already caused over $1 billion worth of damage in the state of Nebraska alone.

The video above shows an aerial view of the flooding in Bellevue, Nebraska. Some neighboring states like Iowa have seen similar destruction caused by heavy rains and rapid snowmelt.

At least three people have been killed in Iowa and Nebraska due to the flooding.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts says three-fourths of the state's counties have declared a state of emergency.

The video above shows the view from a police boat in Bellevue as officers float through what's left of a neighborhood.

Ricketts believes that so far, there has been $449 million in infrastructure damage, $440 million in crop losses and $400 million in cattle losses.

The Nebraska National Guard has also stepped in to help families affected by this disaster. They've also conducted relief operations for farmers across the state who have seen millions of dollars of damage.

The National Weather Service is predicting that "major to historic river flooding" will continue along the Missouri and Mississippi river basins.

Ricketts has started a #NebraskaStrong campaign to help raise funds to help repair the current and further damage.

Price tag on Nebraska flooding exceeds $1B

Video shows the devastating scene in Nebraska following the bombogenesis that swept through the Midwest, causing heavy flooding.