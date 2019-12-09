Snow turns Sedona into winter wonderland

Sedona, Arizona, is known for its beautiful red rocks, steep canyon walls and pine forests.

It's the perfect place to go hiking or camping for anyone looking for a nature-focused getaway.

So, it might come as a surprise to see the red rocks and trees covered in a beautiful layer of snow.

A snowstorm that blew through town transformed Sedona into a winter wonderland, as you can see in the video.

Sedona is known to reach temperatures over 100 degrees during the summer. But in the winter, temperatures fall below freezing for long enough for the snow to stick.

This is one of those videos that goes well with a cup of coffee, as the calmness of the drive through the snow generates a holiday warmth of its own.

Ben Bolton looks at everything through a video lens.

