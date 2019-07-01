Bizarre summer hailstorm covers Guadalajara in ice

It's not every summer that a city in Mexico gets covered in 5 or more feet of ice, but it happened in Guadalajara.

A freak hailstorm covered the city in a thick blanket of ice on June 30, leaving behind many damaged homes and vehicles. Luckily, no injuries have been reported.

To make the incident even more memorable, the temperature in the city had been nearly 90 degrees Fahrenheit in the days leading up to the storm.

Vehicles can be seen buried in hail on June 30 in the streets in the eastern area of Guadalajara. (Photo: ULISES RUIZ/AFP/Getty Images)

"The hail more than a meter high, and then we asked ourselves if Climate change exists," Jalisco Gov. Enrique Alfaro Ramírez wrote on Twitter.

Hail forms when thunderstorm updrafts are strong enough to carry water droplets above freezing level. The droplets freeze into hailstones and fall to the ground.

The hail in Guadalajara was the size of a marble or smaller.

People return to the streets after the storm. (Photo: ULISES RUIZ/AFP/Getty Images)

Residents worked to clear the ice from the streets. Officials believe most of the ice will melt early this week as temperatures rise again.



Officials are working to help residents and businesses affected by the storm.

Photos and videos from the scene depict a strange sight as people shoveled and kids played in the tundra wearing short-sleeve shirts.

Guadalajara is known for experiencing occasional summer hail storms due to the city's altitude, but officials say this sort of ice is unprecedented.

