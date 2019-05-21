Violent tornadoes, severe weather rip through Plains, Midwest

Severe storms and devastating tornadoes have wreaked havoc in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Missouri, Kansas and Arkansas over the past few days.

The video above captures the intensity of these storms as storm chaser Connor McCrorey from SevereStudios gets caught in the middle of a twister.

The string of intense weather is now culminating as tornado-creating conditions and flash flooding continue. Millions of people across several states are assessing the storm damage even as heavy rain continues.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has reported that at least 19 tornadoes touched down on May 20, and that number could increase as more data comes in.

Social media feeds are filled with videos like the one above from Oklahoma as twisters pop up across the Midwest and the Southwest.

Several cities in Oklahoma, Missouri and Arkansas remain under tornado watch as the rest of the severe weather front moves through.

The NWS reported winds topping 75 miles per hour in Oklahoma and golf-sized hail in northwest Texas.

West of Paducah TX. This was a little after 3pm. #TXwx pic.twitter.com/g2SRe3VWid — Hans D (@Honzie101) May 20, 2019

Aside from tornado and wind damage, experts are also worried about the problems storm surge and flooding could cause.

Cities like Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Springfield, Missouri, have already seen major roadways turn into rivers over the course of a few days.

The dangerous thunderstorms are expected to move east, where even more densely-populated areas are in its path.

Over 40 tornadoes formed between Friday and Sunday across Nebraska and Kansas alone. Many states are starting the recovery process even as they prepare for more storms.

The NWS issued the following warning heading into Monday night:

"An outbreak of tornadoes, some potentially long-track and violent, is expected today into this evening over portions of northwest Texas into western and central Oklahoma. More isolated but still potentially dangerous severe weather, including tornadoes and destructive winds and hail, is possible in surrounding parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Arkansas."

They predicted a 45% chance of a tornado forming within 25 miles of northwest Texas and central Oklahoma. The last time the NWS predicted that percentage in 2012, it resulted in the formation of 122 tornadoes and resulted in the deaths of six people.

Conditions across many of the states initially worsened over the weekend, like in DeRidder, Louisiana, in the pictures above.

Unfortunately, the NWS and major weather forecasters predict the extreme heat and dry conditions slated for the rest of the month mean these won't be the only days in May we see such severe weather.

