Scientists from New York University captured breathtaking video of a 4-mile iceberg breaking off Helheim Glacier in eastern Greenland.

While captivating, the researchers see the video as an alarming look at global sea-level rise.

"Global sea-level rise is both undeniable and consequential," said David Holland, lead researcher on the project and an NYU professor. "By capturing how it unfolds, we can see, first-hand, its breathtaking significance."

The video shows calving, or the breaking off of large blocks of ice from a glacier. The event began on June 22 around 11:30 p.m. and lasted a mere 30 minutes.

The researchers believe the iceberg that broke off would stretch from lower Manhattan up to Midtown in New York City.



"The better we understand what's going on means we can create more accurate simulations to help predict and plan for climate change," Holland said.

The problems stemming from global warming and sea-level rise could cause major problems in the near future. A study from June 2018 showed as many as 311,000 coastal homes spread across the lower 48 states will be vulnerable to "chronic" flooding unleashed by climate change-driven sea level rise within the next 30 years.