See how much Arctic ice has vanished over the last 25 years

We've shown you what Earth would look like if all the ice on the planet melted. Many of our favorite cities would simply disappear.

But a new video by NASA and a study by the American Geophysical Union (AGU) add a dose of reality to the story. Their work details just how much Arctic ice has already vanished in the last 25 years.

The results might have coastal residents looking at more inland property soon.

Data shows the oldest and thickest Arctic ice is disappearing twice as fast as the rest of the ice in the Arctic Ocean.

Not only is it melting at an alarming rate, but it's becoming more mobile as the temperature in the Arctic gets warmer.

Now, the older and thicker ice is more prone to move with ocean currents and atmospheric winds that move through the area.

In the video above, the younger sea ice is shown in a dark shade of blue, while the ice that's four years old or older is shown as white.

You can see that as the seasons change, from 1984 to now, more and more of the older ice is either melting or moving out as the warmer months occur.

The study behind the visual says that in this region there has roughly been 1.3 feet of ice thickness lost per decade and a total of 5 feet since the late 1970s.



"Eventually the Last Ice Area will be the region that will repopulate the Arctic with wildlife," said Kent Moore, an atmospheric physicist at the University of Toronto in Canada and lead author of the new study. "If we lose all the ice, we lose those species. This area will be a refuge where species can survive and hopefully expand their regions once the ice starts returning."



