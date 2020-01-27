Watch as much-needed rain pours through Western Australia

What was once burning, now has a glimmer of hope.

Australia's onslaught of bushfires have continued for months, killing millions of animals and dozens of people.

As firefighters continue their efforts across the country, it's Mother Nature's turn to help.

The video above captures massive rainstorms rolling through Western Australia. Rain pours as lightning radiates across the sky above land in need of water.

As night turns to day, the video shows how the lands start to thrive again. Large puddles give new life to frogs and other creatures in the area.

Ben Bolton looks at everything through a video lens.

