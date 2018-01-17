When Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico on Sept. 20, the storm took out power to most of the country's homes, businesses, hospitals and schools. That was four months ago and while it may sound hard to believe, many areas of that small U.S. territory are still scrambling to recover from Maria's wrath.

That point became all too clear last week when the Academia Bautista de Puerto Nuevo, a private school in San Juan, Puerto Rico posted a video to Facebook showing the moment that power came back on in their school — more than 100 days after Hurricane Maria hit.

"After 112 days, THE POWER IS BACK!" school officials wrote in the video caption. "Undisputed joy from all of us who make up ABPN. We thank all of the parents, students and staff who have stayed and continued to support us throughout this situation."

The video, which has since gone viral with more than 300,000 views, shows students and teachers jumping for joy and yelling in the hallways the moment the lights come back on. It serves as a sharp reminder to many on the mainland who may have forgotten the struggles that Puerto Ricans are still enduring every day. According to this government website, at least 17 percent of the island is still without electricity.

Fortunately for the students at ABPN, the power is back on so they can get back to learning with the help of lights, air conditioning and internet service. Hopefully they'll have those same "luxuries" back at their homes again soon.