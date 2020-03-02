Southern Company president and CEO Tom Fanning continues to advocate relentless communication as a critical component of his leadership style through ‘Tom Talks,’ the CEO’s monthly podcast hosted on the SOPOD Network.



In his first episode of 2020, Tom touches on Major League Baseball’s recent cheating scandal to illustrate why our ethics and values are critical to our personal and professional character.

The ‘Tom Talks’ podcast is produced monthly and includes various guests and topics. Listeners will gain candid insights into our company, industry, leadership style and other relevant subjects. Past episodes include topics such as updates on Plant Vogtle units 3 and 4, quarterly earnings and rate cases. The CEO has also shed light on some of his favorite pastimes and personal experiences.

Stay current with all Southern Company podcast episodes on the SOPOD Network, Apple, Spotify and Google podcast platforms.