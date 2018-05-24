Critical Care That’s Always On While Hurricane Irma raged across South Florida, the backup generation system of Southern Company subsidiary PowerSecure kept the power on at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach.

For more than half a century, Mount Sinai Medical Center has provided world-class health care to Miami Beach and the greater Miami area, excelling in cardiac and cancer surgery and advanced diagnostics. With more than 600 physicians and 3,900 employees, Mount Sinai is South Florida's largest private, independent, not-for-profit teaching hospital, and the only FEMA-designated critical care facility on Miami Beach.

An epic storm

Throughout its history, Mount Sinai has weathered the ravages of scores of hurricanes. In September 2017, Hurricane Irma became the latest tropical system to wield its wrath on South Florida. Before Irma was done, nearly 3.8 million residents and businesses throughout the state were without power.

Of course, patients continue to require medical care, no matter the weather. The ability of facilities such as Mount Sinai to sustain operations and provide a consistent quality of care during such violent storms is vitally important.

Throughout the storm, PowerSecure's PowerBlock® generation system operated flawlessly, supporting a load of approximately 4.5 megawatts for some 19 hours. At Mount Sinai's request, three PowerSecure employees were on site monitoring system performance, sleeping on cots in the hospital's energy center as the storm raged outside. As a result, Mount Sinai was able to maintain essential patient care without interruption.

"PowerSecure was an exceptional partner for us," says Mount Sinai CEO Steven D. Sonenreich. "They were embedded with us before, during and after the storm to ensure that we had reliable power. You can't put a price tag on that."