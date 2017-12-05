Southern Company celebrates National Drive Electric Week

The cars, and the atmosphere, were electric at National Drive Electric Week in Atlanta.

The event, which took place this fall, was about promoting all things EV — that is, electric vehicle.

Southern Company and Georgia Power were on hand to help spread the word about the benefits of EVs and clear up some common misconceptions that could give some potential EV drivers undue pause.

“We think electric transportation is a win for everyone,” said Darren Epps, product development specialist at Southern Company’s Energy Innovation Center.

Plenty of EVs were on view for the curious. One lucky winner even took home a pre-owned Nissan LEAF.

Watch the video to learn about the three types of electric vehicles and different charging options, including Level 2 and DC Fast Chargers, available at Georgia Power's 1,300+ charging stations in Georgia.

“We want to show that there are affordable, wonderful options all the way across the spectrum for every driver, every set of needs,” said Michael Britt, vice president of the Energy Innovation Center.

Learn more about electric vehicles at http://www.georgiapower.com/EV.