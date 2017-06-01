Southern Company Sponsors The 'Ultimate Sport for the Mind'

Southern Company is building the future of energy — and nurturing the workforce of tomorrow by encouraging kids to embrace science, technology, engineering and math, aka STEM.

In the video above, check out the excitement and intensity at the FIRST Robotics Competition’s South Super-Regional Championships, sponsored by Southern Company.

FIRST dubs its robotics competition “the ultimate sport for the mind.” Teams of students from around the country are challenged to raise funds, design a team "brand” and build and program a robot, using a supplied parts kit (with zero instructions), that can compete with other robots in performing an assigned challenge, such as launching balls into a target. They have just six weeks to do it.

It’s a close as kids can get to real-world engineering.

Mentors, including some from Southern Company and Georgia Power (a subsidiary of Southern Company), share their expertise and guide the teams along the way. At the South Super-Regionals, a mobile machine shop courtesy of Georgia Power provided tools for fixing broken parts and malfunctioning robots. Georgia Power employees manned the shop and helped with repairs.

Teams that make it to the South Super-Regionals have passed qualifiers in their own states and compete for a spot at the national championships.

Because of the experience they gain, every team is a winner. And so are the companies that will eventually be able to tap into their talents.