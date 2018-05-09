Jupiter in opposition, striking a pose for Hubble

During the month of May, Jupiter will be in opposition, meaning the planet is at its closest point to Earth. Thanks to the sun, it's during this window that astronomers can enjoy a particularly close-up photo session that can help reveal how the planet's atmosphere has changed over time by comparing it with previous such photos of the gas giant. Jupiter was the brightest on May 8 and will be the closest to Earth on May 10. The best time to view Jupiter is a few hours sunset on May 10 when the planet rises above Earth's horizon.

This photo of Jupiter was taken on April 3, 2017 by the Hubble Space Telescope when the enormous planet was 670 million kilometers (or about 416 million miles) from Earth. The photo shows the Great Red Spot, but it also shows something new: a weather feature called the Great Cold Spot, which is almost as large as its more well-known cousin.

"The Great Cold Spot is much more volatile than the slowly changing Great Red Spot, changing dramatically in shape and size over only a few days and weeks, but it has reappeared for as long as we have data to search for it, for over 15 years," Tom Stallard, a planetary astronomer at the University of Leicester in the U.K. and lead author of the study, said in a statement.

The cold spot is nearly 15,000 miles by about 7,500 miles in size, and it's dubbed the "cold" spot because it's 200 degrees Kelvin (about 400 degrees Fahrenheit) cooler than the surrounding atmosphere.

Here's what some of the other details in the image mean:

The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope reveals the intricate, detailed beauty of Jupiter’s clouds as arranged into bands of different latitudes. These bands are produced by air flowing in different directions at various latitudes. Lighter coloured areas, called zones, are high-pressure where the atmosphere rises. Darker low-pressure regions where air falls are called belts. Constantly stormy weather occurs where these opposing east-to-west and west-to-east flows interact. The planet’s trademark, the Great Red Spot, is a long-lived storm roughly the diameter of Earth. Much smaller storms appear as white or brown-coloured ovals. Such storms can last as little as a few hours or stretch on for centuries.

The Great Red Spot is an anticyclonic storm that is so large that Earth would fit inside it. That stormy spot — which is actually shrinking, though astronomers don't know why — gives us a great perspective for understanding just how huge Jupiter is compared to our own blue dot in the solar system.

Editor's note: This article has been updated since it was originally published in April 2017.

