Cassini left Earth in 1997, starting a long, lonely mission to meet Saturn. It arrived in 2004, becoming the first spacecraft to orbit the ringed planet. And now, after carefully courting Saturn over the past 13 years, Cassini is ready to take the plunge.

It will become one with the gas giant on Sept. 15, as its NASA operators deliberately crash Cassini into the planet it was born to study. The probe has used up nearly all the rocket propellant it carried to Saturn, and NASA wants to remove it from orbit "to ensure Saturn's moons will remain pristine for future exploration." If Cassini became space junk, it could crash onto Enceladus or Titan, potentially contaminating the surfaces of moons where scientists hope to search for signs of alien life.

Cassini's swan song will conclude "one of the most successful space expeditions in NASA's history," as MNN's Michael d'Estries wrote earlier this year. For a look at what made the mission such a success, check out this list of Cassini's amazing discoveries.

NASA kicked off Cassini's final assignment in April 2017. The probe was placed on an impact course that would unfold over five months, featuring a series of 22 orbits — each of which passes through the roughly 1,200-mile-wide gap between Saturn and its rings, a unique region never explored by spacecraft. "Called the Grand Finale, this final phase of the mission has brought unparalleled observations of the planet and its rings from closer than ever before," NASA explains in a mission summary.

That includes detailed maps of Saturn's gravity and magnetic fields, for example, which could reveal secrets about the planet's interior and its rotation speed. The Grand Finale phase will also "vastly improve our knowledge" about Saturn's rings, according to NASA, and yield "amazing, ultra-close images" of the planet.

Cassini will end its 20-year mission to Saturn with a dramatic death dive into the ringed planet on Sept. 15. (Image: NASA)

The spacecraft made one final pass of Titan on Sept. 11, dubbed a "goodbye kiss" by mission engineers. "This final encounter is something of a bittersweet goodbye," project manager Earl Maize said in a statement, "but as it has done throughout the mission, Titan's gravity is once again sending Cassini where we need it to go."

Finally, on Sept. 15, Cassini will bid us farewell. Its final entry into Saturn's atmosphere is scheduled to begin at 10:44 a.m. UTC (6:44 a.m. EDT), and its final signal should be received on Earth at about 11:54 a.m. UTC (7:54 a.m. EDT).

On top of sacrificing itself to preserve natural conditions on Saturn's moons, the spacecraft will also squeeze some last-minute science into its plunge. "Cassini will dive into the planet's atmosphere, sending science data for as long as its small thrusters can keep the spacecraft's antenna pointed at Earth," NASA explains. "Soon after, Cassini will burn up and disintegrate like a meteor."

But don't mourn for Cassini. "While it's always sad when a mission comes to an end," the agency adds, "Cassini's final plunge is a truly spectacular end for one of the most scientifically rich voyages yet undertaken in our solar system." And thanks to that legacy, we'll still be learning from Cassini even long after the probe is gone.

"To its very end, Cassini is a mission of thrilling exploration," according to statement from NASA. "And although the spacecraft may be gone after the finale, its enormous collection of data about Saturn — the giant planet itself, its magnetosphere, rings and moons — will continue to yield new discoveries for decades."