If you've ever used Google Maps' interactive "Street View" feature, you know the default capture preference is 360-degree views during daylight hours. For one Google Street View vehicle last August, however, the moon had others ideas.

On Aug. 21, 2017 — the date of the historic Great American Eclipse — a Street View-equipped Google car was capturing the neighborhood streets of Maryland Heights, Missouri, when the area entered totality. For the next 46 seconds, the sky turned dark, street lights came on and birds went silent. As captured by the Google camera, people can be seen gathering and staring up at the celestial event.

Residents of Maryland Heights gaze up at the Great American Eclipse of 2017, as seen by Google Street View. (Photo: Google)

As for the driver of the Google car, he or she just kept going, recording a remarkable transition from day to night and back again over the course of a few neighborhood blocks.

"I guess those Google vans photographing every road on the planet don't stop for nothing," wrote eclipse chaser Michael Kentrianakis on Facebook. "Not even during the night of a total solar eclipse."

You can take your own interactive Street View ride through the total solar eclipse of 2017 below.