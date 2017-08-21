Considering we christened the total solar eclipse as the Great American Eclipse, it should come as no surprise that it resulted in some pretty great photos, too.

It was a special event that everyone, from astronomers to dogs to park rangers to trees (yes, even the trees) participated in, and helped to create a range of moments and perspectives on this century-in-the-making event.

"Experiencing an eclipse changes the way we feel about space and how we are connected," Bill Nye the Science Guy, wrote as a caption for the photo below. "I hope this moment reminds us all that we share a common origin among the stars, and that we are all citizens of the same planet."

A post shared by Bill Nye (@billnye) on

Bill Nye, far left, viewed the eclipse with the crowd in Beatrice, Nebraska.

Good dogs understood that eye safety was important during the eclipse.

A post shared by PinckneyNPS (@pinckneynps) on

As did very smart park rangers.

A post shared by Amanda (@rusticcore) on

Most places didn't get to see the eclipse in all its glory and were instead treated to Pac-Man-esque partial eclipses.

Obviously someone forgot to tell these priests about the eclipse.

The folks waiting for the eclipse in Madras, Oregon, knew how to relax.

Kate Brown, the governor of Oregon, made sure to use special binoculars.

We've heard of skip days, but eclipse days? That's something new for college campuses.

A post shared by Megan Shinn (@megan_shinn) on

A reflected view of the eclipse worked just as well.

A post shared by Rosie 🌹 (@sasarose24) on

Objects in eclipse glasses may be larger than they appear.

The picture quality may not be the best, but it's still a stunning sight to see the moon almost look like it's on fire.

A post shared by Tiffany Wang (@chw0430) on

It's like they can't believe their eyes.

Trees functioned as pinhole projectors during the eclipse, creating unusual-looking shadows.

A post shared by carolyn snyder (@carolynru) on

A baby's first eclipse is always a special one.

Well, that's a handy eclipse.

A post shared by Michael Cattanach (@cattanmd) on

This view of the eclipse, caught on the lens of a telescope, is a little meta once it's photographed.

These young girls made sure they knew everything about the eclipse before taking a look.

A post shared by Byron Johnson (@alphaslum) on

The sun peeks out just a bit during the eclipse as seen in Tennessee.

A post shared by Sew What (@sewwhatkate) on

A trip to the beach and an eclipse? Best. Day. Ever.

Related on MNN: