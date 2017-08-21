Considering we christened the total solar eclipse as the Great American Eclipse, it should come as no surprise that it resulted in some pretty great photos, too.

It was a special event that everyone, from astronomers to dogs to park rangers to trees (yes, even the trees) participated in, and helped to create a range of moments and perspectives on this century-in-the-making event.

"Experiencing an eclipse changes the way we feel about space and how we are connected," Bill Nye the Science Guy, wrote as a caption for the photo below. "I hope this moment reminds us all that we share a common origin among the stars, and that we are all citizens of the same planet."