Considering we christened the total solar eclipse as the Great American Eclipse, it should come as no surprise that it resulted in some pretty great photos, too.
It was a special event that everyone, from astronomers to dogs to park rangers to trees (yes, even the trees) participated in, and helped to create a range of moments and perspectives on this century-in-the-making event.
"Experiencing an eclipse changes the way we feel about space and how we are connected," Bill Nye the Science Guy, wrote as a caption for the photo below. "I hope this moment reminds us all that we share a common origin among the stars, and that we are all citizens of the same planet."
Bill Nye, far left, viewed the eclipse with the crowd in Beatrice, Nebraska.
Good dogs understood that eye safety was important during the eclipse.
As did very smart park rangers.
Most places didn't get to see the eclipse in all its glory and were instead treated to Pac-Man-esque partial eclipses.
Fr. Oetjen and Fr. Cozzi just stepped outside the rectory to check the progress of #eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/2jx5Wg2Nrq— St James Catholic (@St_James_CC) August 21, 2017
Obviously someone forgot to tell these priests about the eclipse.
The folks waiting for the eclipse in Madras, Oregon, knew how to relax.
The #Eclipse2017 seen in Salem was absolutely phenomenal! Photos: 📸 https://t.co/MoFk2Gb8pI pic.twitter.com/EI6Zl4bp2X— Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) August 21, 2017
Kate Brown, the governor of Oregon, made sure to use special binoculars.
The future's never been brighter for our @UVU students-even when the moon blocks the sun #WolverineEclipse #Eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/KHwW6WiACb— Matthew Holland (@prezholland) August 21, 2017
We've heard of skip days, but eclipse days? That's something new for college campuses.
A reflected view of the eclipse worked just as well.
Objects in eclipse glasses may be larger than they appear.
The picture quality may not be the best, but it's still a stunning sight to see the moon almost look like it's on fire.
It's like they can't believe their eyes.
Our porch atm~#Eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/koDIpXCKlc— 蝙蝠 (@Babbybat) August 21, 2017
Trees functioned as pinhole projectors during the eclipse, creating unusual-looking shadows.
A baby's first eclipse is always a special one.
Another view #Eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/ld1Z38vAsS— Ellen Ochoa (@Astro_Ellen) August 21, 2017
Well, that's a handy eclipse.
This view of the eclipse, caught on the lens of a telescope, is a little meta once it's photographed.
These young girls made sure they knew everything about the eclipse before taking a look.
The sun peeks out just a bit during the eclipse as seen in Tennessee.
A trip to the beach and an eclipse? Best. Day. Ever.