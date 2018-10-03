Hubble captures 'celestial fairy lights' of the Large Magellanic Cloud

There's no shortage of beautiful sights in space, and the latest image from the Hubble Space Telescope is simply further proof.

The globular cluster NGC 1898 is located toward the center of the Large Magellanic Cloud, one of the nearest galactic neighbors to our Milky Way. As the name implies, a globular cluster is a tightly bound collection of stars that orbit a galactic core, and the stars within are often some of the oldest in the universe. The Milky Way has between 150 and 157 known clusters.

As a result of their age, globular clusters like NGC 1898 provide a window into understanding the formation of stars and galaxies. We've studied the clusters in the Milky Way, and as we turn our attention to the intergalactic clusters, we're looking for not only commonalities between clusters in our home galaxies and those in other galaxies, but differences as well. These differences could be informed by the time of the cluster's creation or where it's located in the universe.

