When you're drifting through space on your birthday, you have to find a way to celebrate as best you can.

The Hubble Space Telescope spent the 28th anniversary of its launch focused on the stunning Lagoon Nebula, sending us images that seem to say, "Wish you were here!"

Hubble, which was launched into space on April 24, 1990, snapped two new photos of this well-known nebula. The image above, snapped by Hubble's Wide Field Camera, shows only a small portion of this massive nebula that is 400 light-years from Earth.