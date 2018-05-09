Have you ever wondered what it would be like to travel to other planets? You're not alone. Artist Ron Miller has been curious about our solar system since he was a young boy growing up during the Space Age. He took that childlike curiosity and carried it into his adulthood. Now, he combines his artistic skill with some scientific research to paint the planets from a first-person perspective. Each painting illustrates in great detail the planet's surface, atmosphere and even what the sun looks from that planet's perspective.

Miller tells MNN that when he was growing up, he would watch Saturday morning science-fiction kids' television and read "every book I could find about space." He didn't start painting space-themed art until he was an adult and saw the film "2001: A Space Odyssey." Since he couldn't travel to Jupiter like Dr. David Bowman and Dr. Frank Poole did in the movie, Miller let his imagination take him there. "I love the idea that there are other worlds than ours, with landscapes and scenery. The only way for me to visit these places is to create my own pictures of them!"

In each of these paintings, you can see the sun in the background. Miller said he researched how far away each planet was from the sun and used a little math to figure out the rest. "Knowing how big the sun is and how far away it is, it's easy to figure out how big to make it. The landscapes and appearances of the planets themselves takes more research, but I try to keep up to date on new discoveries and information."