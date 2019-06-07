You can see Jupiter and some of its moons this month with binoculars

In the NASA image above, a massive waning crescent moon rises over the Wasatch Mountains near Salt Lake City on Feb. 27, 2019. The planet Jupiter can be seen below it, along with three of its largest moons.



* * *

It's a great month for space lovers, especially fans of Jupiter. The largest planet in the solar system will be very visible in June. And if you have a pair of binoculars, you'll even be able to see some of its largest moons.

NASA says Jupiter "is at its biggest and brightest this month, rising at dusk and remaining visible all night" and will be clearly visible on June 10 with just a little bit of equipment.

"The solar system's largest planet is a brilliant jewel to the naked eye, but looks fantastic through binoculars or a small telescope, which will allow you to spot the four largest moons, and maybe even glimpse a hint of the banded clouds that encircle the planet."

On June 10, Jupiter will be most visible because that's when it reaches opposition, meaning Jupiter, Earth and the sun are in a straight line, with Earth in the middle. Although that's when Jupiter is closest to Earth, the entire month — especially the time around opposition — is a good time to see the gigantic planet, NASA says.



"Unlike stars, it won't twinkle," Dr. Robert Massey, deputy executive director at Britain's Royal Astronomical Society, told CNN . "Even when it's low down, it will look pretty steady, and that will make it stand out. You'll need a good clear southern horizon to see it."

Jupiter's four brightest moons were discovered by Galileo, he noted.

"My advice to people would be to go out and have a look because it's a beautiful sight and it's really quite a thing to realize that when you are looking at the moons with a pair of binoculars — when you see them moving from one night to the next — it's worth reflecting on the fact that it was that discovery that cemented our view of the solar system as having the sun at the center."