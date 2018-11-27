NASA's InSight lander admires the 'quiet beauty' of Mars

Welcome to Mars, InSight.

The Mars lander InSight survived its "7 minutes of terror" and successfully touched down on the red planet on Nov. 26. After that drama, the lander got itself up and running, snapping the picture above with its Instrument Deployment Camera (IDC).

The image was shared on NASA's social media channels with a caption from InSight's perspective. "There's a quiet beauty here," someone wrote for the lander. "Looking forward to exploring my new home."

This wasn't the first image taken by InSight, however; it was just the prettier of the two. Using the Instrument Context Camera, the lander also took a grainy photo of the surface (below), explaining that it hadn't taken the lens cover off but was simply too excited to wait. "My first picture on Mars! My lens cover isn’t off yet," the Facebook caption read, "but I just had to show you a first look at my new home."

The first photo of Mars taken by the InSight lander wasn't crystal clear — but it was a historic moment. (Photo: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

InSIght — which stands for Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport — will stay put, unlike the rovers. It will place a seismometer and heat probe on Mars in an effort to gain a better understanding of the planet's interior, including its core. This, it's hoped, will offer some details about how the planets of the inner solar system — Mercury, Venus, Earth and Mars — formed.

InSight's mission is expected to last at least two years.

