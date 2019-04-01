NASA's Mars Helicopter has earned a ticket to the red planet. The space agency last week announced that the diminutive aircraft, in development since 2014, earlier this year aced a series of rigorous flight tests under conditions mimicking the Martian atmosphere. The successful proof-of-concept was met with thumbs-up, smiles, and hugs from the team behind the four-pound, solar-powered copter. "Gearing up for that first flight on Mars, we have logged over 75 minutes of flying time with an engineering model, which was a close approximation of our helicopter," MiMi Aung, project manager for the Mars Helicopter at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, said in a statement. "But this recent test of the flight model was the real deal. This is our helicopter bound for Mars. We needed to see that it worked as advertised."

While it shares design cues with helicopters and drones built to operate on Earth, the Mars Helicopter is decidedly at home on Mars. In addition to being built to spacecraft standards to endure the g-forces and vibration of launch, its radiation-resistant systems can also operate in the frigid conditions on the Martian surface, which can go as low as minus 140 degrees Fahrenheit. Despite its relatively large size, the more than 1,500 individual pieces of carbon fiber, flight-grade aluminum, silicon, copper, foil and foam that compose the aircraft were all engineered to keep its weight to a minimum. Using lightweight materials is absolutely critical for flight in the thin Martian atmosphere; comparable here on Earth to 100,000 feet in altitude. As a result, its nearly four-foot-long blades need to spin between 2,400 and 2,900 rpm, about 10 times faster than a conventional helicopter. "To get that combination, to build a vehicle that’s capable of spinning fast and being able to control it, plus to be able to have the level of autonomy that's needed for operation at Mars, while still building it to be light enough to be able to lift in 1 percent atmospheric density, those are the challenges that we overcame," Aung told SpaceFlightNow.