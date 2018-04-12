With planetary celebrities like Jupiter, Saturn and Pluto pulling the celestial spotlight in recent years, it's easy to forget that one of the most beautiful objects in the solar system lies less than 250,000 miles away.

NASA recently dished up a reminder about the stark wonder that is our moon with a gorgeous new tour highlighting some of our closest neighbor's more interesting hot spots. The detailed 3-D imagery used in the five-minute short below comes courtesy of the agency's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO), a robotic spacecraft that has mapped over 98 percent of the lunar surface since 2009.

According to Mark Robinson, principal investigator for the imaging system on the LRO, the spacecraft contains three cameras, a single Wide Angle Camera (WAC) and two Narrow Angle Cameras (NAC).

"The WAC was designed to image the whole moon at moderate resolution in seven colors (ultraviolet and visible wavelengths) and provide stereo overlap for making a global topographic map," he told White Wall magazine. "The Narrow Angle Cameras were designed to give human-scale detail to the surface for planning scientifically engaging and safe landing areas."