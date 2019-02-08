For the first time, the Earth and the moon's mysterious "far side" have been photographed together in a beautiful group shot.

The scene was captured by Longjiang-2, a lunar micro-satellite developed by students at the Harbin Institute of Technology (HIT) in Heilongjiang Province in northeast China and launched as part of the China National Space Administration's (CSNA) latest lunar lander mission. As a testament to the extreme distance from which this shot was taken, it took the Dutch Dwingeloo Radio Telescope 20 minutes to download the relatively tiny 16-kilobyte file.

"This image represents the culmination of several observing sessions spread over the past few months where we used the Dwingeloo telescope in collaboration with the Chinese team from Harbin University of Technology, who build the radio transceiver on board Longjiang-2, and radio amateurs spread across the globe," the team wrote in a blog post.

A new chapter in lunar exploration

On Jan. 3, 2019, the China National Space Administration (CSNA) made history by becoming the first country to ever land a craft on the moon's far side, successfully touching down its Chang'e-4 probe and accompanying rover on the lunar surface.

This has naturally led to some spectacular photos, such as the one of the Yutu-2 rover below exploring its new home, beamed back to CSNA.