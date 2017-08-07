Fire up any weather app or related website and you'll likely see forecasts for conditions on Aug. 21 starting to make the rounds. As any meteorologist will warn you, predictions beyond seven days are generally nothing to bet on. Based on historical data, however, we can weigh some averages as to where in the U.S. you're likely to encounter clear skies the day of the Great American Eclipse.

Speaking with CBS News, retired Canadian meteorologist and eclipse enthusiast Jay Anderson said that the best places to catch totality under likely clear conditions will be Madras, Mitchell and Ontario, Oregon; Idaho Falls, Idaho; and Riverton, Wyoming. The timing of totality over these locals during late morning favors a burn off of fog, while the historical data points to at least 80 percent clear skies.

As the eclipse moves southeast, increasing temperatures and moisture in the atmosphere could lead to cloud formation over regions like the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina and the Piedmont Plateau of South Carolina. That said, Anderson says on his Eclipsophile website that the August timing of the eclipse is about as good weather-wise for the U.S. as we could ever expect.

"August is a sunny month everywhere in the continental United States, and measurements of sunshine hours at locations along the track show at least a 60 percent probability of seeing the eclipse," he writes. "At the best sites in Oregon and Idaho, that probability rises to 85 percent."

Super early predictions from both the Capital Weather Gang of the Washington Post and Accuweather so far back up Anderson's own; with favorable conditions in the west giving way to possibly unsettled weather in the southeast.

"I am a little concerned that the Atlantic will become active with tropical activity," senior meteorologist David Samuhel warns. "But, it is too early to pin point any specific tropical system."



As shown on the Eclipsophile website, historical satellite imagery for August 21st over the path of totality tends to favor mostly clear skies for the Northwest. (Photo: Eclipsophile)

The other aspect that could directly influence weather conditions is a phenomenon called "eclipse cooling," which may dissipate some stubborn cloud cover.

"The air temperature will drop as the partial phase of eclipse progresses," writes one commenter on The Washington Post. "This will have the effect of clearing skies in certain areas. I've seen the beneficial effects of eclipse cooling at at least one total solar eclipse."

Atmospheric studies on previous total solar eclipses recorded temperature drops between 5 degrees Fahrenheit (Europe, 1999) to nearly 15 degrees Fahrenheit (Zambia, 2001). According to Mental Floss' Dennis Mersereau, how much of a cooling effect under the path of totality you'll feel will depend on how humid the air is in your location.

"Moist air has a higher heat capacity than drier air, so when it's muggy outside it takes longer for the air to warm up and cool down," he writes. "This is why daily temperatures fluctuate less in Miami, Florida, than they do in Phoenix, Arizona."

Despite the historical data, your best early forecast for deciding whether to stay put on eclipse day or travel to clearer skies will arrive only 72 hours before the big event unfolds.

"About 80% of the time a three-day forecast should be accurate enough for planning purposes; the accuracy will increase, obviously, as the day itself approaches," writes David Epstein of the Boston Globe. "Days four and five of a medium-range forecast are likely to change and forecasts further into the future can have dramatic shifts."