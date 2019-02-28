For the second time in just over a year, SpaceX is sending a humanoid mannequin into the heavens. The private space company has announced that the demonstration mission of its first Crew Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) will include an advanced humanoid mannequin riding solo. The humanoid — what NASA officially calls an "anthropomorphic test dummy" or ADT — will be loaded with feedback sensors to analyze the flight's impact on future human astronauts. "There is a puppet? Dummy? ATD — whatever it is — in there," Hans Koenigsmann, vice president of Build and Flight Reliability at SpaceX, told reporters on Feb. 22. "And we'll measure the responses on the human body, obviously, and measure the environment. We want to make sure that everything is perfect for, you know, the safety of the astronauts."

In February 2018, SpaceX made history with the launch of its Falcon Heavy rocket, presently the world's most powerful operational launch vehicle. To test the payload capabilities, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk famously included his original cherry red Tesla Roadster. "Test flights of new rockets usually contain mass simulators in the form of concrete or steel blocks," he wrote in an Instagram post. "That seemed extremely boring. Of course, anything boring is terrible, especially companies, so we decided to send something unusual, something that made us feel."

After the successful launch of the Falcon Heavy, a humanoid mannequin nicknamed "Starman" was revealed riding in the driver's seat and clad in the company's official spacesuit. As of Feb. 28, 2019, the roadster and its famous passenger are 164,466,448 miles from Earth, or just beyond the orbit of Mars.

Measuring 27 feet tall and 12 feet wide, SpaceX's Crew Dragon is a manned successor to the company's successful Dragon cargo spacecraft. In development since 2010, when NASA first announced it was seeking replacements for its Shuttle fleet, the Dragon capsule is capable of carrying up to seven astronauts. Unlike the space shuttle, this spacecraft features a launch escape system, with four side-mounted thruster pods capable of accelerating the craft in the event of an emergency from 0 to 100 mph in 1.2 seconds. You can watch a 2015 abort pad test of this escape system here. As shown in the video below, the spacecraft is also designed to be comfortable, with several computer screens, large windows, and other amenities for the ride into space. The success of either the Crew Dragon or its competitor, Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft, is critical to NASA's bottom line and to it's goal of severing its dependency on Russia's Soyuz spacecraft. While a single seat on Soyuz presently costs $81 million, a comparable seat on either Dragon or Starliner is expected to cost "only" $58 million.

As it presently stands, SpaceX's Crew Dragon is slated to launch from Pad 39A of NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on March 2 at 2:48 a.m. EST. As of right now, conditions for that day are favorable for a launch, so you may want to set your alarm clock now.

Once successfully launched, the Crew Dragon will separate from the Falcon 9 and begin its roughly day-long journey to the ISS. Unlike previous SpaceX Dragon cargo missions, which utilized the ISS's robotic arm to achieve berth, the Crew Dragon will use its advanced technology to perform an autonomous docking maneuver with the space station. NASA will broadcast this critical part of the mission live starting at 3:30 a.m. EST on March 3rd. A welcome ceremony marking the opening of the hatch — as well as the retrieval of roughly 400 pounds of cargo onboard — will take place at 10:30 a.m. EST.