Halloween corona sun 2014 NASA The sun celebrates Halloween in its own, mischievous way. (Photo: NASA/GSFC/SDO)

A haunting face reminiscent of a carved jack-o'-lantern emerges from the active regions of the sun's corona in this image captured by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory or SDO.

The SDO was launched into orbit in February 2010 and has been staring down our star ever since. This particular photo was taken in October 2014.

According to NASA, "the active regions appear brighter because those are areas that emit more light and energy — markers of an intense and complex set of magnetic fields hovering in the sun’s atmosphere, the corona."

To understand and track how particles and heat move through the corona, scientists observe the sun in different wavelengths using a measurement known as angstroms. The image above is a blend of shots taken at two different wavelengths — 171 and 193 angstroms.

You can earn more about why and how solar scientists use these varying wavelengths in NASA's Sun Primer.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with new information since it was published in October 2014.

Catie Leary ( @catieleary ) writes about science, travel, animals and the arts.

Related on MNN:
For a brief period of time earlier this fall, a nuclear fusion reactor in China produced temperatures nearly seven times hotter than the core of the Sun.
China's 'artificial sun' was briefly the hottest spot in our solar system
Illustration of solar winds.
For the first time, scientists capture a shockwave bursting from the sun
sun
Watch 3 years of the sun in 3 minutes, courtesy of SDO
Related topics: Halloween, NASA, Space
Sun flashes jack-o'-lantern grin in uncanny NASA photo
A spooky face emerges from the sun's corona in this image captured by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory.